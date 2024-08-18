Robert De Niro celebrated his 81st birthday with a less-than-graceful dive off of a yacht, as captured on video by his eldest daughter Drena De Niro.

“Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die .. Love you with all my ♥️♥️♥️ #BobbyD forever ✨👑✨,” Drena, 56, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 17. Her post featured a photo of Robert in midair as he leaped off the side of a yacht in orange-and-blue striped swim trunks.

A subsequent video showed the Oscar winner diving off the boat, which was met with cheers from onlookers and Drena exclaiming off-camera, “He’s so crazy!” In the video, she called down to her dad to ask, “Are you alright?” He responded from the water, “Yeah, I’m okay!”

Drena was also heard asking someone “how many feet” the drop from the boat into the water was, to which someone replied “30.” Drena also shared photos of Robert holding her as a baby, as well as other photos throughout the years of the actor at the beach with his grandchildren.

Robert adopted Drena when she was five years old after he married her mother, Diahnne Abbott, in 1976. Diahnne and Robert went on to have a son, Raphael, 47, before they divorced in 1988.

Robert shares twin sons Julian and Aaron, 28, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith; son Elliot, 26, and 12-year-old daughter Helen Grace with ex-wife Grace Hightower; and a 16-month-old daughter named Gia with his current girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

“She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet,” De Niro said of Gia in a February 7 interview with People. “[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”

Along with his seven children, Robert has four grandchildren: three from his son Raphael and one from Drena. Drena’s only son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, passed away in July 2023 at the age of 19 from an accidental drug overdose.

Last month, Drena paid tribute to her son on the first anniversary of his death, writing via Instagram, “Today we celebrated sweet wild boy Leo 🖤… In your short time here, you made the world a brighter place.” (She shared Leandro with artist Carlos Rodriguez.)

At the time of Leandro’s death, Robert released a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”