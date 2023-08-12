Robert De Niro’s daughter Drena De Niro is remembering her son, Leandro, on his birthday weeks after his death.

“You would have been 20 yrs old today. Thank you for the happiest and most profound 2 decades of my life, little angel,” Drena, 51, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 11, alongside throwback snaps of Leandro. “ I hope you are at peace and your spirit is filled with joy today and always 🥳♥️🕊️🐒 😢 🕯️8~11~03 – 7~2~23.”

Drena uploaded further tributes to her son, whom she shared with Carlos Rodriguez, via her Instagram Stories. Drena even customized a special heart-shaped pendant from Atelier Modica with the word “Love.” In between the “L” and “O” letters, she entrusted the jewelry designer to add a small “E.”

“Can’t spell love without Leo,” she wrote on Friday, sharing a pic of Atelier Modica’s final design.

Rodriguez also honored what would have been Leandro’s 20th trip around the sun on his Instagram, and used “Can’t spell love without Leo,” as a hashtag.

“Happy Birthday Leo. I write this with glassy eyes on what would have been your 20th,” he wrote on Friday. “For all you are, were and hoped to be we loved you without condition or hesitation. Your family and friends will always remember your kind and gentle heart. ❤️ Your light is our beacon now.”

Rodriguez added: “Your Mamma @drenadeniro I and your friends around the world celebrate you today mindful of the blessing your life was and that you left this planet a better place than you found it.”

Drena announced last month that her only son had died at the age of 19. “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote via Instagram on July 2. “You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞.”

Robert, 79 — who adopted Drena while he was married to his first wife, Diahnne Abbott — later addressed his eldest grandson’s death in a statement to Us Weekly.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” the actor said on July 3. “We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Leandro’s death was ruled as an accidental overdose earlier this month, with New York City’s chief medical examiner revealing that he had fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs in his system at the time of his death. Drena, for her part, claimed via Instagram on Wednesday, August 9, that Leandro was unaware that he was ingesting a “fentanyl-laced substance.”