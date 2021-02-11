Let the dad jokes begin! Romany Malco revealed how his life has changed since becoming a “biological father” for the first time at 52 years old.

“I’ve never been responsible for anything quite as delicate and precious,” Malco wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 8, introducing his son, Brave, to the world. The A Million Little Things actor welcomed his first child on January 22, 2021, at 6:52 a.m., sharing that he was born breech in a “matter of five minutes.”

In the photo, Brave slept on Malco’s chest. In the caption, the actor detailed how everything in his life is different now.

“Not that anyone asked but in this pic I’m holding THEE main reason for my lack of activity on social media,” Malco wrote on Monday. “With everything going on in the USA I wasn’t sure if sharing this young man via social media was the right thing to do. But then I figured there are some people who are genuinely interested in my take on the experience of becoming a biological father. So here goes.”

The Think Like a Man actor, who is a stepfather of two children, admitted that he “felt a deeper love for my life partner” after witnessing the birthing process. He has not publicly shared the identity of his partner.

“She loves it when I call her my queen 👑. I find it more amusing to call her my baby momma. 😂,” he wrote. “But the love I feel for her now is heightened, something new that I can’t yet describe.”

The Weeds alum said that his appreciation for his mother is “heightened” as well. “I had to call and thank her for carrying me 9 months, having me and caring for me as a newborn,” he explained.

The New York native noted that “based on my upbringing and psychological disposition, waiting to have a child later in life feels right.”

He continued: “I ain’t worried about money. I feel no pressure to change. I’m only concerned with consistently being present, responsible, nurturing, receptive, patient observant, supportive, honest and loving towards my family and the world. Same as always and hopefully improving with time.”

As a stepfather to an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old, the Brooklyn native also said he felt he was prepared for this moment.

“They have taught me unconditional love and they’ve rallied for Brave in unexpected ways,” he continued. “Now, seeing my genes expressed in this little man is fascinating to observe.”

Malco concluded: “As life coach, @tijuanajackson says, ‘Kids don’t live how you tell them to live. They live how you show them to live.’”