What Should Kate Middleton, Prince William Name Their Son?

His Royal Highness Prince [???] of Cambridge! The royal baby watch continues as the world awaits the announcement of Prince William and Kate Middleton's son's name (not to mention his first appearance with mom and dad outside St. Mary's Hospital in London). Now that the little prince has arrived on Monday, July 22, oddmakers are taking bets over speculation of what the royal baby's name will be.

According to Bookmakers Coral via The Daily Mail, James is in the lead at 2/1, but another top contender is George at 5/1. James has ties to both Prince William and Middleton's families — including the Duchess' own brother James Middleton, 26 — while George has been the name of six previous Kings of England.

Other royal baby watchers, who may be slightly disappointed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn't give birth to a baby girl, are hoping the couple will still find a way to honor Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana, by naming their son Spencer. The Princess of Wales' maiden name is Spencer.

But with other names like Alexander, Henry and Francis in running amongst bookmakers, it's anybody's guess!

