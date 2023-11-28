We know what Ryan Phillippe did this Thanksgiving: spent Turkey Day with his 12-year-old daughter, Kai.

“Had the BEST Thanksgiving wknd w these lil beauties,” Phillippe, 49, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 27, alongside a carousel of images from his holiday weekend. “Pizza was had, Elf was watched, Young Sheldon was binged (along w teen romance anime). Boba was had, boardwalk shopping, cooking of pancakes was attempted, and we found some fake snow. + the eagles beat buffalo in OT and moved to 10-1, but I think that only mattered to me.😊.”

In the sweet snaps, Phillippe could be seen smiling in the driver’s seat of his car with Kai in the passenger seat while her friends rode in the backseat. The foursome of girls also posed on a boardwalk, walked arm and arm down a breezy street, stopped for Boba drinks and took a ride through a snow-clad Christmas tree farm.

Phillippe shares Kai with ex Alexis Knapp, whom he began dating in May 2010. The pair were together for just four months before calling it quits that September. In March 2011, Us Weekly broke the news that the exes were expecting their first child together and Kai arrived in July 2011.

One year after giving birth, Knapp, 34, opened up about how their little one resembled her more and more every day.

“She looks like moi. A lot more so now,” the Pitch Perfect actress told E! News in June 2012. “They always come out looking like the dads, because men are just fat and puffy and can’t open their eyes too much.”

While Knapp believes Kai is her mini-me, Phillippe has made headlines for his resemblance to his two other children: daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon.

“What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me,” Phillippe told Extra in October 2022. “My response is always, ‘Duh … How are you surprised that children look like their parents? Isn’t that biologically how it’s meant to work?”

Despite Phillippe acknowledging that there is an “obviously a father-son resemblance” between himself and Deacon, the Cruel Intentions actor told E! News in September 2021 that the 22-year-old actually looks “a lot more” like Witherspoon’s side of the family, while Ava “looks more like mine.”

Philippe and Witherspoon, 47, tied the knot in 1999 and were together for seven years before their 2006 split. The pair have since worked hard to coparent their two children.

“It’s a feeling-out process,” Phillippe told Huffpost in October 2014 of raising two children with Witherspoon post-divorce. “I think we’ve gotten to a really great place … It’s going well, and she’s happy and remarried, and our kids are incredible. I’m proud of the way we’ve handled it and who our little people are.”

In December 2021, a source exclusively told Us that Phillippe has been an “awesome” parent to all of his kids — and will always show up when they need him.

“Even during the pandemic when he’s been in literally another country, he’s present in their lives and he is in their eyes,” the insider added. “He is really proud of who they’ve become.”