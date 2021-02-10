Family of four! Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are “good to go” with their two children.

“They just got their two siblings,” the actress, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 9, while promoting her Subaru partnership, referencing their family’s two puppies. “They’re good.”

The New York native went on to tell Us that the “first month” with the new dogs was harder than raising kids. “My kids are at an age where they can go to the bathroom by themselves and they don’t pee and poop in the middle of the kitchen,” Gellar joked of daughter Charlotte, 11, and son Rocky, 8.

In September 2019, the Cruel Intentions star exclusively told Us that her little ones ask for younger siblings “every day.” Her response is always to “ask Daddy,” she said.

For now, the Stirring Up Fun With Food author and her husband, 44, are focused on homeschooling Charlotte and Rocky, which has grown “harder” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve had to stop being so hard on myself about the screens and understand that this is the only way that my kids can have a connection,” Gellar told Us on Tuesday. “And this is how they have playdates. Now, as they put these Zoom cameras on and they play and it’s all balanced, it’s finding the days where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s gorgeous outside. We’re taking a walk as a family. We’re going to walk the dogs. We’re going to play football. We’re going to do a board game.’ And also understand that some days they’re just going to be on those devices.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum tries to remember that their situation is not permanent but “for now.” She explained, “Someone gave me [that] advice when I had a baby. And they said, ‘Put “for now” at the end of every sentence. “My baby won’t sleep through the night for now. My baby won’t have breast milk for now.” Because it’s all going to change.’ So I’ve continually tried to implement that into my daily life.”

The Emmy winner has teamed up with Subaru to help other families struggling with hunger during the COVID-19 spread. “As a parent, feeling like you can’t provide for your child wrecks your soul,” Gellar told Us. “I heard about Subaru doing this last year, and I think it’s really incredible that they donated 50 million meals to feeding America.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi