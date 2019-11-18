Next step: motherhood! Sasha Cohen announced that she is pregnant with her and fiance Geoffrey Lieberthal’s first child.

“Geoff and I are so excited to welcome a little one into the world!” the Olympian, 35, captioned her Sunday, November 17, Instagram reveal. “Thank you to everyone in our lives for making today such a memorable one.”

In the social media upload, the former professional figure skater showed off her baby bump in a skintight striped dress while holding a gold “baby” balloon.

The athlete’s baby news comes one month after Lieberthal proposed to her on a trip to Paris. “We’re engaged,” Cohen wrote alongside a photo of the private equity partner down on one knee. She went on to share a selfie, her engagement ring on full display.

The California native was previously married to Tom May, the former couple tying the knot in August 2016 in Osterville, Massachusetts, after their July 2015 engagement. “The last 48 hours have been a tremendous whirlwind for Tom and I,” the silver medalist wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you to all our family and friends far traveling from far and wide to join us on our wedding day. We will cherish the many memories we made with you this past weekend!”

Cohen explained their venue choice, telling TeamUSA at the time: “We wanted to do a barn upstate, but with rain, the options weren’t very good, and I could just imagine my grandma trying to go to the bathroom through the mud, so we ruled that out. [Tom’s] family’s from Boston and spends summers in Cape Cod, so there were some options close to where they live, and it seemed like a beautiful, good summer spot to have a wedding.”

After less than two years of marriage, she and the hedge fund manager called it quits. They were living apart and going through divorce proceedings in February 2018.

The Fire on Ice author quit skating to attend Columbia University in New York City. The political science major graduated in May 2016.