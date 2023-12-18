Shawn Booth and Audrey “Dre” Joseph are opening up about their new roles as parents.

“We’d like you to meet Locks Joseph Booth,” Booth, 36, and Joseph, 30 wrote via a joint Instagram post on Sunday, December 17. “HE was born on 12/12 @ 13:13 and is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to us.”

Along with the post, the pair shared a carousel of snaps of the newborn including a close-up shot and a video of their son adorably sneezing on camera.

Joseph took to her own Instagram Story to share a photo of the pair gazing adoringly at their son, with the caption “heaven.” She also posted her own sweet sentiment expressing her love for her little one.

“We are so thankful for everyone’s love, support, prayers, acts of kindness and everything in between during this season,” she wrote on Sunday. “We are truly surrounded by the best community of people. I’m certain that I witness[ed] a glimps[e] of heaven on 12/12. Everything in life seems to finally have meaning. Purpose. I love this little BOY.”

The former Bachelorette contestant initially revealed on Wednesday, December 13, that he and Joseph had welcomed their first child.

“Baby Booth arrived yesterday and is healthy & perfect,” he wrote, sharing a snap of their son’s feet via Instagram Story. “Mom is an absolute rockstar & did incredible!”

He continued: “Everything went super smooth and we couldn’t be more grateful. Best feeling in the world.”

Related: Bachelor Nation Stars' Pregnancy Pics Through the Years Getting ready for mini Bachelor Nation members! Jenna Cooper, Lauren Burnham and more Bachelor alums have snapped sweet shots of their baby bumps over the year. The Shades of Rose creator welcomed her and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s daughter, Alessi, in May 2019. Before giving birth to their baby girl, Burnham spent six months documenting her […]

Booth had previously revealed in July that he was expecting his first child, due on December 12, but did not share the identity of the woman.

“It’s happening. I’m gonna be a father,” he said during an episode of his “In the Booth With Shawn Booth” podcast. “The mother is somebody who I’ve been close with for years. We’ve had a relationship and we’ve dated. This just isn’t some random girl I met at Honky Tonk Central.”

He went on to confess that the pregnancy was “a big surprise for the both of us,” and “wasn’t something that was planned.”

“But it will be and is the most beautiful surprise I’ve ever had in my life,” he continued. “And it’s gonna be very special. I can’t wait. I’m ready. I’m 37 years old. I’ve always wanted to be a dad.”

Related: Celebrities Who’ve Welcomed Babies in 2023 New year, new babies! Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Johnson and more stars have welcomed children in 2023. Teigen, who married John Legend in 2013, gave birth to the couple’s rainbow baby, daughter Esti Maxine, on January 13. “What a blessed day,” Legend gushed during a private concert that evening, per social media footage. Legend noted at […]

Later that month, Booth confirmed on his podcast that the mother of his child is Joseph who opened up about how she was feeling during her pregnancy.

“I wasn’t perpetually nauseous, which a lot of women are for, you know, that first 12 weeks,” she said. “But when I would start getting sick, I had a hard time stopping being sick. So, it would be a full day of spending a lot of time in the bathroom and having [a] hard time eating and keeping things down. [I] had to go get fluids a couple of times [and] ended up in the ER a couple times. They couldn’t find a heartbeat, [which was] a whole other big drama. But we’ve made it through.”