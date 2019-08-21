Future family of four! Shay Mooney’s wife, Hannah Billingsley, is pregnant with the couple’s second child together.

“Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2!” the Dan + Shay singer, 27, captioned a Wednesday, August 21, Instagram upload of his 2-year-old son, Asher, eating chocolate in a diaper beside two chalk hearts. “Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town.”

The former Miss Arkansas shared the same photo to her own social media account, writing, “Celebrating a #1 song this week… with baby #2! We have cried and laughed all morning (I thought for sure it was a girl)! We are over the moon and can’t wait to see this precious guy be the sweetest big brother, early next year! #WeAlreadyHadAGirlName #BackToTheDrawingBoard.”

Mooney and the former beauty queen, 28, welcomed their son in January 2017, nine months before tying the knot.

“It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same,” the country star captioned a family photo from the hospital at the time. “Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017.”

The pair announced that they were expecting in October 2016 with matching Instagram pictures of them holding up “I’m With the Band” onesies. They went on to reveal the meaning behind the name they’d chosen for their baby boy, which stands for “fortunate, blessed, happy one.”

