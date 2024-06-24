It was a family affair both on and offscreen while filming Horizon: An American Saga.

While promoting the new Kevin Costner-directed film, star Sienna Miller revealed that her daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with ex Tom Sturridge, visited and even had the chance to be a part of the project.

“My daughter came. She was gonna be an extra but she chickened out,” the 42-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight.

Why Marlowe backed out of the Western drama remains a mystery, even to Miller, who speculated her daughter “just got shy.” Miller added that she could see her daughter doing more behind-the-scenes work.

“I think she’s a bit of a director,” she said. “She makes films and they’re kind of amazing.”

Regardless of Marlowe’s involvement onscreen, Miller shared, “It was a perfect set for kids to be on.”

In addition to Marlowe, Miller also shares a 6-month-old daughter with boyfriend Oli Green. “There were animals everywhere and people in incredible costumes,” she gushed.

The actress also detailed a touching moment that Marlowe and Costner, director and star of Horizon, shared.

“I have this photograph of Marlowe and Kevin around the monitor and he’s got one headphone in his ear and he gave her the other, he’s got his arm ’round her and I have a picture from the back and it was so special,” Miller said. “He’s such a family guy.”

Miller’s daughter wasn’t the only child of an actor who had the chance to be in the film. Hayes Costner, son of Horizon director and star Kevin, will make his acting debut in the new theatrical franchise, and Miller dished about what the pair were like on set.

Miller called Hayes “so sweet” and added, “He was so excited to be there, he was so serious about the work.”

As for the father-son duo working together, the American-British actress revealed, “Kevin really held him to task, he didn’t give him special treatment, he was hard on him and I think Hayes loved it.”

”[Hayes is] wonderful and I think would do more and more of it,” she said.

Kevin previously spoke highly of his son’s involvement in Horizon, calling Hayes performance “really beautiful.”

He also defended the familial casting, explaining, “I have not shoved my children into the business. I realize there’s so many young actors that would just kill to be in this movie and I don’t want to take those parts away from them just ‘cause I can place my own children in.”

“But in this instance, it was a smaller part,” he added. “I selfishly wanted him with me for the week, two weeks he was with me.”

Horizon: An American Saga also stars Sam Worthington, Abbey Lee, Luke Wilson, Ella Hunt, Isabelle Fuhrman and Jamie Campbell Bower. Part one hits theaters on Friday, June 28.