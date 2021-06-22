LOL! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has tricked her kids into thinking her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation role is all an act.

“Both [of my eldest two] kids, [Lorenzo, 8, and Giovanna, 6], think I’m an actress,” the reality star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, June 21, while promoting her Kraken Rum partnership. “I tell them that it’s not real. I’m just acting, like, I’m playing a role, that’s what they think. … I don’t think they’re ready for that yet. So as of right now, I am an actress.”

The MTV personality plans to tell the little ones and their younger brother, Angelo, 2, the truth when they’re 16 or 17.

“They’ll kind of get it [then],” Polizzi explained. “Like, ‘Listen, Mommy had some crazy years before she was a mommy. She let loose. So whatever you see on TV back then, just do the opposite of what I did.’”

The A Shore Thing author also noted that she wants her and Jionni LaValle’s three kids to be raised “as normal as possible.” When the kids’ classmates bring up their mom’s fame, they “brush it off” and say that’s Polizzi’s “job.”

In April, Jenni “JWoww” Farley exclusively told Us that her daughter, Meilani, 6, and the best reaction to finding out about her mom’s reality TV career.

“She’s like, ‘Mommy, they said you’re on Jersey Shore and Aunt Nicole got arrested and you peed behind a bar!’” the New York native, 35, told Us. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Meilani and her younger brother, Greyson, 5, “don’t watch” the show, Farley added at the time. “If it’s 8 on a Thursday, I’m like, ‘OK, guys, go to bed. Mommy’s show’s on.’ I try to avoid it but with the Internet and kids just being kids, they all know.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino were the most recent cast members to become parents, welcoming their son, Romeo, in May.

Polizzi told Us on Monday that she has yet to meet the infant since he is in “baby quarantine.” The Messiness host explained, “When you have a baby, you don’t let anyone come over for a month or two. So they’re doing that right now just to make sure the baby’s all nice and good. Then hopefully, we’ll be invited over to meet him because he looks just like Sitch. It’s crazy. It’s like a little old man. He’s so cute.”

She and the other Jersey Shore stars “spoiled” the newborn ahead of his birth at a “gorgeous” baby shower.

While partying with her friends in the past, Polizzi has been a big fan of rum and Coke, which is why she’s loving Kraken Rum’s limited-edition local bottles this summer. “It’s just so refreshing when it’s [enjoyed] in the hot weather,” she told Us.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp