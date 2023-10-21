Solange Knowles’ son, Daniel Julez, is all grown up — and celebrating his 19th birthday in style.

“Happy Birthday Julez! And happy Graduation! We love you and are so proud of you,” Solange’s mother, Tina Knowles, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 20. “This is the song Happy Birthday when you get a bunch of singers together. The party was Great @solangeknowles you did that !!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Tina, 69, uploaded footage from her eldest grandson’s birthday bash, as guests sang a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Julez, dressed in a black tee with a silver chain, then blew out the candles after the singing stopped.

“Love u kid,” Tina added in her Instagram caption.

Solange, 37, gave birth to her son — whom she shares with ex-husband Daniel Smith — in 2004. Solange welcomed Julez when she was 18, nearly three years before she and Smith divorced.

“It was one of the most bittersweet moments of my life,” Solange, who is the younger sister of Beyoncé, told Elle in a February 2017 profile of being a young mom. “Because I was so in love with Julez, and having spent a lot of time on the road, I yearned to be in one place, to have the opportunity to really ground myself with him. But it was isolating and lonely, and so cold and dark. And it was just Julez and me most of the time. It was hard to imagine being able to progress in my career in any way.”

Julez also grew up close to his cousins. Beyoncé, 42, shares daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Sir and Rumi, 7, with her husband, Jay-Z.

“[Blue] and Julez are going to grow up more like sister and brother than cousins,” Solange previously quipped to New York Magazine in 2012. “Blue comes over, I babysit [and Beyoncé] takes Julez sometimes for the weekend.”

While hanging with Beyoncé — a record-breaking Grammy winner — could be daunting for some, it is just another family reunion for Julez.

“If you know me you know I don’t speak on my family,” the teenager said in a since-deleted August TikTok video. “I feel like everybody texts their aunt. [Beyoncé is] just my auntie. Just like how your auntie is just your auntie.”

After Solange split from Julez’s father, Smith, she moved on with director Alan Ferguson. They wed in 2014 before ultimately breaking up in 2019.