Three’s a crowd! Stacy Keibler is pregnant and expecting her third child with her husband, Jared Pobre, Us Weekly confirms.

The former WWE star, 40, and the Future Ads CEO, 44, are already the parents of son Bodhi, 17 months, and daughter Ava, 5. Keibler, who has retreated from the public eye in recent years, told Us in October that her children have become her main priority.

“I just realized I wanted to take a step back and just focus on family,” Keibler said at the time. “I was 100 percent [into] parenthood. … I really have taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on my family. It’s No. 1.”

She continued on that she and Pobre “absolutely” wanted more children.

The Maryland native and her husband not only work together in parenthood but also on their non-toxic skincare brand for men, Caldera + Lab. The couple currently live in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where they moved in 2014 to “seek out improved health and a deeper connection to nature.”

Keibler told Us that the soon-to-be parents of three hope to succeed in raising their children and their business.

“We want to have a 60/40 kind of split where we’re able to be extremely present with our children, but also still exercise our minds and be active with building this business,” she explained. “It’s obviously more of an art than a science.”

Keibler and the tech entrepreneur wed in a secret ceremony in Mexico in March 2014. The former actress explained to Fit Pregnancy in 2014 that marriage and children wasn’t in either of their life plans until they met each other.

“Before we met, both Jared and I had told our parents we didn’t think we’d ever get married or have kids. But when you’re with the right person, everything changes,” she recalled. “My epiphany happened shortly after Jared and I started dating, and once we both knew, we didn’t hesitate. I just knew I was ready and that there’s no one else in the world I would want to do this with.”

People was the first to report the news.