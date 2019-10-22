A new normal! Stacy Keibler left her life in Hollywood when she became a mom because her “priorities completely shifted.”

“I just realized I wanted to take a step back and just focus on family,” the former professional wrestler, 40, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her and husband Jared Pobre’s non-toxic skincare brand for men, Caldera + Lab. “I was 100 percent [into] parenthood. … I really have taken a step back from the spotlight to focus on my family. It’s No. 1.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, who shares Ava, 5, and Bodhi, 15 months, with Pobre, 44, told Us that they didn’t just move to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, “after respectfully building successful careers in Los Angeles” so they could start a family. They wanted to “seek out improved health and a deeper connection to nature.”

Recently, the Maryland native got a taste of her former profession when she “went back to induct someone into the WWE Hall of Fame.” She told Us, “It was the first time in 13 years, and it was an incredible feeling just to walk out in front of that live audience again. I loved being backstage with all my WWE family and it felt like I had never left. I am just so grateful for the fans. It was really great to have Jared there because he didn’t experience any of that part of my life.”

She and the Future Ads CEO were inspired to create Caldera + Lab’s The Good serum by the “pollution of Los Angeles and the dry climate of the Teton Mountain Range,” the former actress told Us. “Living in high altitude, we really noticed that our skin began to suffer as a result of that. Of course, I had access to a variety of quality, organic, non-toxic women’s skincare products, but we couldn’t find a clean, high-quality formulation for Jared, and that’s really how the idea came to us. Then it was two and a half years for research and development. We knew that we wanted to make the best, cleanest [products] and something that performed for men. Men should have the same choices that women have.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane