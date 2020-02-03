The Magicians’ Stella Maeve Gives Birth to 1st Child With Benjamin Wadsworth

Next steps! Stella Maeve and Benjamin Wadsworth have started a family, announcing the birth of their first child on Thursday, January 30.

“I’m back. Had a little baby,” Wadsworth, 20, tweeted at the time. “Life’s good.”

He and the Magicians star, 30, went on to tell Page Six that their daughter, Jo Jezebel, is “so freaking beautiful” and arrived at 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

Maeve announced in August that she was 12 weeks pregnant. The actress shared a lingerie shot on her Instagram Story at the time, featuring her bare baby bump.

The Deadly Class star posted the same picture to his own account, writing, “So we have some news!”

Maeve continued showing off her budding belly throughout her pregnancy, from wearing an open robe to posing in a onesie. As for Wadsworth, he hinted at their baby-to-be’s sex in a September social media upload.

“I miss her,” the actor captioned a sleeping shot of the New York native. “It’s only been one day, but it feels like forever. She’s my baby. My princess. My wife! I’ll be back soon baby. Even tho you’re not here with me I’ll always represent you. You’re my star. You’re my Stella. I’m going to finish this job and come back to you. I miss you girls.”

The Texas native, who often refers to Maeve as his “wife,” proposed in May. “May 10th, this happened,” the bride-to-be captioned a June selfie. “My love, life, wife!”

She and the Teen Wolf alum met at San Diego’s July 2018 Comic-Con. “I was waiting to go on to do the [Deadly Class] panel and my manager was talking to her and said, ‘Ben, come over here and meet Stella’ and then it was up from there,” Wadsworth told Page Six in May. “She kept making eye contact with me too so I decided to go over and talk.”

When the pair came under fire for their 10-year age gap and were accused of “rushing into things” on Instagram, Wadsworth clapped back. “Yeah but my dog, you don’t know me,” he commented. “You don’t know my relationship. I’m living a great life. Now I get to live it forever with my beautiful fiancée.”