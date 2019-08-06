Surprise! Stella Maeve’s fiancé, Benjamin Wadsworth, announced that the Magicians star is pregnant with their first child.

“So we have some news!” the actor, 19, captioned his Monday, August 5, Instagram reveal. In the social media upload, his fiancée, 29, wore black lingerie and a “12 Weeks” sticker over her bare baby bump. The pregnant actress posted the same pic to her Instagram Story.

She and the Deadly Class star announced their engagement in June with a selfie, featuring Maeve’s engagement ring. “May 10th, this happened,” she captioned the post. “My love, life, wife!”

The SyFy stars met at San Diego’s Comic-Con in July 2018 “I was waiting to go on to do the [Deadly Class] panel and my manager was talking to her and said, ‘Ben, come over here and meet Stella’ and then it was up from there,” Wadsworth told Page Six. “She kept making eye contact with me too so I decided to go over and talk.”

Since the pair made their relationship public on social media, they’ve faced some criticism over their 10-year age gap. When one of the Texas native’s followers accused him of “rushing into things” when he proposed to Maeve, he clapped back, writing, “Yeah but my dog, you don’t know me. You don’t know my relationship. I’m living a great life. Now I get to live it forever with my beautiful fiancée.”

That same month, Wadsworth shared a sweet shot with the New York native, captioned, “I love her so much. She’s so beautiful and full of energy. I’ll never get tired of you @stellamaeve. I’m crazy about you!”

Maeve has starred in The Magicians as Julie Wicker since 2015, while her fiancé had roles on Teen Wolf and Girls Meets World before Deadly Class.

