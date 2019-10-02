



Family of four! Tatyana Ali gave birth to her and husband Vaughn Rasberry’s second child in August.

“Our baby boy is here!” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 40, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, October 2. “We’re all in love over here… and exhausted lol!”

The actress announced in April that she and the Stanford University associate professor had another little one on the way. Their 3-year-old son, Edward, arrived in 2016.

“I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump,” Ali captioned her pregnancy reveal at the time. “We’re so excited! They say every pregnancy is different and they ain’t lying. Phew! I’m exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry.”

Ali and Rasberry wed in July 2016 in Beverly Hills after two years of dating. The couple first met on the dating website eHarmony and wrote letters for months before chatting on Skype.

“He took me on a 45-minute hike in the Redwoods [in Yosemite, California], which he knows I absolutely love,” the former Nickelodeon star told Entertainment Tonight of her then-fiancé’s proposal in April 2016. “[He] proposed in the most picturesque clearing. Just the two of us. It was so thoughtful and perfect. We’re best friends.”

Her first kiss, though, was on the set of the Nickelodeon show. She opened up about the “terrifying” experience to Us Weekly exclusively in November 2018.

“I just remember Karyn Parsons, who played Hilary Banks, and Alfonso [Ribeiro, who played Carlton], coming to set that afternoon to see [when they were] not involved in the scene at all,” Ali, who played Ashley Banks, explained to Us at the time. “The cameras on sitcoms are, like, huge cameras, and I just remember them looking behind the camera … I mean, who has a first kiss like that? At the time, I wanted to die.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!