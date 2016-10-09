So adorable! Chelsea Houska, who is pregnant with her second child, shared a sweet sonogram photo of her first baby with her new husband, Cole DeBoer, Saturday, October 8.

"That FACE," the Teen Mom 2 star, 25, wrote on Instagram alongside three heart-eye emojis. "Does baby look like mommy or daddy?!"

That FACE??? does baby look like mommy or daddy?! A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 8, 2016 at 2:31pm PDT

Several fans commented on the post to weigh in on which parent the little one, who is due in February 2017, resembles. "All Cole all the way!" one user wrote, while another said, "I see Chelsea's chin and Cole's nose."

Earlier this month, Houska (who is also mom of daughter Aubree, 7, with ex Adam Lind) and DeBoer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. "Mr & Mrs DeBoer," she captioned a cute polaroid on Instagram on October 1.

The MTV star and the fitness enthusiast met at a gas station and began dating in August 2014. They got engaged in November 2015, and announced they were expecting their first child together in July 2016.

"We are beyond excited for this journey and can't wait to share it with you all!" she shared on Instagram at the time. "Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited, and it's no secret that she is hoping for a girl haha."

The newlyweds echoed similar statements to MTV News. "We're really excited, and Aubree is pumped to be a big sister," Houska said on July 12. DeBoer added, "I'm a proud dad of one already, so adding another to the family is just amazing."

