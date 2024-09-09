Catelynn Lowell is giving an update about her relationship with her 15-year-old daughter Carly’s adoptive parents.

“Adoption is crazy. I’m blocked all because of me sending updates and pictures of her sisters,” the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, 32, claimed via her Instagram Story on Monday, September 9. “How is that fair to Carly and her siblings? But … this makes me sad for the kids. When you’re a [biological] mom you have no say … no control. All I can do is show Carly in the future how much I tried and continued to do so. She can make the decision herself to understand who shut who out.”

In a follow-up Story, the MTV personality — who also shares daughters Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 3, with husband Tyler Baltierra — shared a screen recording of her scrolling through the alleged text thread with Carly’s parents, claiming that she had been “literally ignored for months then just blocked.”

She continued in another Story, “I gave them one of my biggest gifts ever … a child I grew and love so deeply. I will not let them take my voice. I post so that hopefully Carly will see it and see I have always tried. To know I mean nothing to the APs [adoptive parents] but just a womb to give a child hurts my heart. I’m a person with feelings, the children I’m parenting have feelings … Carly has feelings. A child being involved with extra people that only love and support them. How is that threatening? I’ll never understand.”

Related: Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra's Quotes About Carly, Her Adoptive Parents Open books. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra placed their eldest daughter, Carly, for adoption in 2009 and have maintained a relationship with her and her parents, Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis, ever since. The 16 and Pregnant alums were 17 when their baby girl arrived, a journey that was captured by the MTV cameras. Six […]

Lowell went on to allege in a separate post that she thinks Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, “feel scared/threatened” because Carly “would ask questions about why we don’t get together more,” but added that she will “always support Carly loving her parents” because “they love her and raised her.”

She concluded, “I love how people say I’m ‘putting them on blast’ when I am literally just sharing my own feelings, not calling them any hurtful names or anything. As bio parents we are taught just to take what’s given to us and that we should feel ‘lucky’ but if anything goes wrong, we need to shut up and be quiet.”

Reality TV fans have followed Lowell and Baltierra’s story since they first appeared on season 1 of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009. The pair were featured alongside Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham and Maci Bookout; however, they were the only couple to place their baby for adoption.

While Lowell and Baltierra, 32, have had their ups and downs with Carly’s adoptive parents over the years — particularly after the Davises did not want the Teen Mom couple to show Carly’s face on social media or the show — the families reunited in May 2023, where Carly got to spend time with her three biological sisters.

After sharing photos of their visit, the duo gushed to Us Weekly about the wonder of seeing Carly with all three of her sisters.

Related: ‘Teen Mom OG' Kids: How They’ve Grown Over the Years Where does the time go? Teen Mom premiered on MTV in 2009, and Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Farrah Abraham’s kids are all grown up. Since the original season of Teen Mom, Lowell, Bookout and Portwood have expanded their families. Lowell and longtime partner Tyler Baltierra, whom she wed in 2015, share daughters […]

“It just feels, like … really, really powerful. Like, I can like feel the energy when they’re all together,” Baltierra told Us that August. “It’s almost like time kind of slows down a little bit, and I’m just like, man, if I could just sit here forever and witness this, I’d be fine for the rest of my life.”

While speaking to Us in June, Baltierra revealed that he can’t help but think about Carly’s adoption every year on Father’s Day.

“To be honest with you, Carly’s always the first one I think about on that day, especially as the kids get older,” the MTV star explained. “I always wake up to little gifts here and there, and so I always think about, ‘Wow, what would it be like to have an almost 15-year-old saying, ‘Hey, happy Father’s Day dad.’ It hits you like a ton of bricks and it gets more intense as the kids get older and the little gifts get more sentimental.”