Teresa Giudice’s 18-year-old daughter, Milania, is college-bound.

Milania’s sister Gia, 23, documented her departure for the University of Tampa in a Thursday, August 22, TikTok video.

“I’m a little bit sad right now, leaving,” Milania said to the camera before hugging Gia and thanking her for helping her pack.

The sisters then shared a long hug at the airport, with a visibly emotional Gia kissing Milania on the cheek. Teresa, 52, was behind the camera. Her reflection could be seen in the car window as she encouraged Milania to say bye to their dog, Bella. Milania then gave the Maltipoo several kisses.

“And she’s off. I love you so much, Milania! I can’t wait to watch you do amazing things and thrive at the University of Tampa!! See you soon @Milania Giudice,” Gia captioned the video.

Milania took to the comments section to write, “Sobbing in the airport.”

While the sisters had to say goodbye, Teresa accompanied Milania to Florida. She shared a photo of the University of Tampa via her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Teresa shares Gia, Milania, Gabriella, 20, and Audriana, 14, with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Gia graduated from Rutgers University in May 2023 while Gabriella is currently enrolled at the University of Michigan. The Giudice sisters have a tight bond, and Teresa hopes it will always be that way.

“I tell my daughters — I beg my daughters — I’m like, ‘Please always get along. That’s the only thing I only ask for, is I want [you] four to always love each other, and if somebody has something more than the other, you guys enjoy it,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said during an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast last month. “You should all be happy for each other, and lift each other up.”

Teresa acknowledged that she and her brother, Joe Gorga, have not been able to take her own advice. The siblings’ feud played out on season 13 of RHONJ, which aired in 2023, culminating in Joe and Melissa Gorga’s decision to skip Teresa’s 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“It would have been so beautiful for us to be a united front, and to show America and to show the world that instead of fighting,” Teresa told Ripa, 53. “Like, to me, this is disgraceful.”

Teresa and her brother’s fraught relationship has impacted her daughters over the years. During a season 3 episode of RHONJ, which aired in 2011, Gia performed a sad song about the feud, “Waking up in the Morning,” which has become a meme.