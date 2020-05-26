Not all heroes wear capes! Thomas Rhett praised his wife, Lauren Akins, after she got spit up on by their 3-month-old daughter, Lennon.

“@laur_akins you are my hero,” the country singer, 30, captioned a Tuesday, May 26, Instagram photo.

In the social media upload, the Live in Love author, also 30, held her diapered newborn with barf splashed down the front of her gray long-sleeve shirt.

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, commented, “Mine too. Love you Laur.”

In March, the “Die a Happy Man” singer showed off his own baby barf moment. The Georgia native posted a shirtless shot of himself with Lennon’s spit-up on his bare back, writing, “Everything’s fine.”

Akins gave birth to Lennon in February, and the little one joined older sisters Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2.

“Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face,” Akins wrote via Instagram at the time. “Lennon Love Akins. 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes. We could not be more in love.”

Rhett added with a post of his own: “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2018 about their future family plans.

“In a perfect world, [Lauren] would want five,” the Grammy nominee revealed at the time. “I would be good with three, so we’ll probably have five.”