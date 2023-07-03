Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins soaked up the sun — and showed off their toned physiques — while on a family getaway.

“Beach time ☀️,” the country crooner, 33, captioned a series of vacation snaps via Instagram on Sunday, July 2.

Rhett posed shirtless and had a big grin on his face as he held the couple’s youngest child, Lillie, 19 months, in his arms while standing in the crystal clear water. The tanned musician wore a pair of trunks and a “1901” trucker hat, while Lillie rocked big yellow sunglasses and a brown floral one-piece suit.

Akins, for her part, looked even more sun-kissed than her spouse as she smiled for the camera. The 33-year-old author — who also shares daughters Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, and Lennon, 3, with Rhett — wore a green two-piece bathing suit with Ray-Ban sunglasses and used a clip to toss her blonde locks up into a messy bun.

The family’s tropical beach adventure comes amid Rhett’s Home Team Tour 23, which kicked off on May 4. Rhett returns to the stage on Thursday, July 6, in Buffalo, New York. More than two months later, his tour will come to a close on September 29 in his home state of Tennessee.

Until then, Rhett and Akins are enjoying their time together while celebrating the 4th of July. In honor of Independence Day, the couple shared a “holiday weekend @dosprimostequila recipe suggestion” via social media on Friday, June 30.

In a video shared via Rhett’s Instagram page, Akins poured Dos Primos Anejo tequila over cut watermelon in a bowl and sprinkled the fruit with tajin. “Cheers,” Rhett says in the clip before taking a bite in the kitchen with Akins.

Ahead of his brief break from performing, Rhett revealed that his wife, whom he married in October 2012, “surprised” him at his show in Kentucky after being on the road for weeks.

“Luckiest guy in the world,” he captioned a video on June 24 as Akins snuck up behind him by his tour bus. “Love you honey.” Rhett’s song “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings), which was inspired by Akins, played in the background as the duo shared a big hug.

Akins, meanwhile, gushed over her spouse on June 18 in honor of Father’s Day. “Watching him be a dad is my favorite thing,” she wrote via Instagram while promoting Rhett’s appearance on her “Live in Love” podcast. “Love you so much honey! 🥰🥰.”