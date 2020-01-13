The perfect pair! Tiger Woods spent the weekend caddying for his and Elin Nordegren’s 10-year-old son, Charlie.

The professional golfer’s son was competing at a junior golf event in South Florida on Saturday, January 11. Not only did Woods watch his youngest show off his best swing at the Sandpiper Bay Tournament, but he carried Charlie’s golf bag.

While Charlie didn’t win the tournament, Twitter praised his golfing skills. “Tiger Woods’ son at age 10 hits it better than I have my entire 27 years of existence,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “Like father, like son.”

The 1997 Masters: My Story author welcomed Charlie in 2009 and also shares daughter Sam, 12, with his ex-wife, 40. As for Nordegren, the model gave birth to her and her boyfriend Jordan Cameron’s first child together in October.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Swedish star was pregnant in June after she showed up to a flag football game with a baby bump on display. She and the professional football player, 31, were “very happy about the pregnancy,” a source told Us at the time, adding, “Elin maintains a low profile and has a normal, boring life. Florida allows her to live that quiet life. … She’s surprised that people care that she’s pregnant.”

The former couple, who split in 2010 after Woods’ infamous cheating scandal, work hard to coparent their kids amicably. “Having the relationship that I have now with her is fantastic,” the athlete gushed to Time in December 2015. “She’s one of my best friends. We’re able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then.”

Woods went on to say that he came clean to Charlie and Sam about their divorce. “I’ve taken the initiative with the kids, and told them upfront, ‘Guys, the reason why we’re not in the same house, why we don’t live under the same roof, Mommy and Daddy, is because Daddy made some mistakes,’” the California native explained.