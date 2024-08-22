Tom Brady is paying tribute to his eldest son, Jack, on the teenager’s 17th birthday.

“Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know,” Brady, 47, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 22. “You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man. Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities. I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together.”

He continued, “(Those are all my favorite things about you. My least favorite is that you can beat me in one on one now 🙄😂).”

Brady concluded the post with a sweet sentiment. “I love you always and forever, happy birthday, dad,” he wrote.

Alongside the message, Brady shared several snaps with Jack, including a selfie of the twosome from a golf outing. In a clip, Jack showed off his impressive golf swing.

Shortly after Brady and Bridget Moynahan split in 2006, the former couple learned she was expecting their baby. The following year, after Brady had started dating Gisele Bündchen, the then-quarterback and Moynahan, 53, welcomed Jack.

Two years later, Brady tied the knot with Bündchen, 44, and the pair welcomed son Benjamin and daughter Vivian in 2009 and 2012, respectively. Brady and Bündchen have since split, confirming their separation in October 2022.

Despite Brady and Bündchen’s breakup, she has remained a part of Jack’s life. The model gave Jack a sweet shout-out on his birthday in 2023, sharing pics with her stepson from his early days to his teenage years.

“Happy birthday Jack! I can’t believe that you are turning 16!” Bündchen wrote via Instagram at the time. “I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me.”

She continued, “I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!❤️.”

Moynahan, for her part, opened up about her son’s interests during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark in July 2023. Moynahan said that Jack is a “normal kid who doesn’t really know what he wants to do yet.”

“I certainly don’t want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does,” she said, adding that he isn’t a big football player. “He’s more of a basketball player. He loves basketball. Yeah, basketball and lacrosse.”