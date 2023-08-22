Tom Brady sang his eldest son Jack’s praises while celebrating the teenager’s sweet 16.

“16 years of joy with the (sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc 🥰❤️) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for,” Brady, 46, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 22. “You have changed our lives since the day you were born and every day since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life.”

Brady, who shares Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, joked: “Now it’s time for the next step… the learners permit 😬😂….hahahaha ….I’m gonna make sure I’m off the road 😁😂😁😂😁😂❤️❤️❤️.”

In addition to gushing over his firstborn, Brady shared a series of snaps of Jack from recent years. In one snap, the father-son duo looked like twins. A separate image highlighted the resemblance between Jack and Brady’s other children.

Brady welcomed Jack in August 2007 with Moynahan, 52, after the pair had already broken up. Brady was dating Gisele Bündchen when Jack was born. He and Bündchen, 43, tied the knot in February 2009 and later welcomed two kids of their own: Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

Brady and Bündchen confirmed in October 2022 that they had called it quits and their divorce was finalized. Since then, however, Bündchen has remained part of Jack’s life — and she gave him a sweet shout-out on his special day.

“Happy birthday Jack! I can’t believe that you are turning 16!” Bündchen wrote via Instagram on Tuesday alongside a carousel of pictures with her stepson from his baby years to being a teen. “I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me.”

She added: “I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!❤️.”

Moynahan didn’t appear to post anything for her son online, but she recently opened up about Jack’s current passion when it comes to sports.

“He’s kind of, like, that normal kid who doesn’t really know what he wants to do yet and I think that’s okay,” she said of Jack during a June appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “I certainly don’t want to put any pressure on him to do what I do or what his father does.”

Moynahan explained that Jack isn’t a huge football player like his father, who officially retired from the NFL earlier this year. “He’s more of a basketball player. He loves basketball. Yeah, basketball and lacrosse,” she said.

Following her romance with Brady, Moynahan moved on with businessman Andrew Frankel. The couple got married in October 2015.