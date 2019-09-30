



Tori Roloff (née Patton) has been having a hard time in the final stretch of her pregnancy.

“The last few days have really been a struggle for me,” the Little People, Big World star, 28, admitted in a Monday, September 30, Instagram post featuring a shot from her maternity shoot. “This last stage of pregnancy has hit me hard. I get so frustrated not being able to do things on my own. I carried six towels up the stairs this morning to do some laundry and have been winded ever since. I’ve never been good at asking for help and these days that’s all I ever do.”

The reality star added, “I know this is a time to be selfish and slow down, but it’s so hard to sit around while my husband works and my 2-year-old wants attention. I constantly feel serious FOMO. I know it’s all worth it and I’m doing such an important job, but I can’t wait to tie my shoes on my own again.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May that Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, are expecting their second child. “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” they told Us exclusively at the time. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

Two months after her announcement, the pregnant star admitted opened up about how self-conscious she was feeling. “I’m not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the Lord),” the TLC personality wrote on social media at the time. “However, I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure. … It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way. Us as women are so badass. Like we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift, and I’m trying, trust me.”

She and Zach, 29, tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed their son in May 2017.

