Tori Spelling has no qualms when it comes to sharing the most intimate details about her life — and her “lady parts.”

“I had five C-sections, you guys,” Spelling, 50, revealed during the Tuesday, April 16, episode of her “Misspelling” podcast. “So, I have to go on record and brag for a second that my OB-GYN says that I have the lady parts of a 14-year-old, cause it’s intact. And I didn’t do five C-sections on purpose.”

The actress shares her five kids — Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7 — with estranged husband Dean McDermott.

The comment about the status of her reproductive organs came about after Spelling further discussed her storage units from last week’s episode. (Spelling’s friend paid to open two out of her four storage units so the actress can get access to her belongings.)

“We didn’t find the wardrobe. The wardrobe’s all there,” she said of the storage units. “Oh, you know what I did find is a s–t ton of Spanx. I am so happy to report five babies. I finally lost the baby weight. Yes, Beau’s 7, and I don’t need Spanx anymore. Sorry, Spanx. You know, I love you, supported you for a long time. I’m moving on.”

Spelling explained that there was a period of time she would wear “four pairs of Spanx at once” — and BFF and former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jennie Garth had to help her use the bathroom.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Spelling admitted that she tried Ozempic to lose baby weight but it “didn’t work” so she switched to Mounjaro. (Both Ozempic and Mounjaro are diabetes medications that are being used for weight loss.)

“So, I went on Monjaro, which I’m just going to say did do the trick, and I did lose weight, and I did go off of it because I didn’t want to lose too much weight,” Spelling explained, revealing that she stopped taking it in January, noting that she’s “happy” with where her body is at right now.

“I did go off of it because I had hit my ideal weight, and then I felt like I didn’t want to get any thinner,” she added, calling the entire experience “foolproof” overall.

“So, you get a box and you get four injections. You do one a week, and that’s a month’s supply and you administer it to yourself. It’s like an EpiPen,” she explained, joking “even I can do it.”