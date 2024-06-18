Your account
Celebrity Moms

‘Boy Meets World’ Star Trina McGee’s Adult Children Found Out About Her Pregnancy at 54 Online

By
Trina McGee's Children Found Out She Was Pregnant at 54 Online
Trina McGee. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee’s pregnancy at 54 shocked the world — and her children.

McGee, who announced her pregnancy via Instagram on June 3, revealed that her three adult children learned the news online. She shares Ramia, 31, and Langston, 29, with her first husband, Courtland Davis, to whom she was wed from 1991 to 2001. She also has another child, Ezra, 25.

“Two of them found out through the media, and one of them was really pissed. It was just a matter of a couple of hours of a slip,” McGee told People in an interview published on Monday, June 17.

Boy Meets World

“I put something on Facebook. I didn’t think it was a big deal, and I said, ‘I’ll call the kids later. They’re grown. They have their own lives,’” the actress explained. “So I speak to them maybe once a week on Sundays normally. Now, we’re speaking a lot more.”

Despite finding out the news secondhand, McGee said her children are now on board with the news.

“We’re all good now. And actually, it jolted us all into really talking and being together,” she said.

McGee revealed earlier this month that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Marcello Thedford. The couple got married in 2008 but first met three decades earlier on the set of the 1996 Sylvester Stallone movie Daylight.

'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee Shuns 'Negativity' After Becoming Pregnant at 54
Trina McGee and Marcello Thedford. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant,” McGee wrote via Instagram. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

Speaking to People, McGee — who played Shawn Hunter’s girlfriend, Angela Moore, on Boy Meets World — called the pregnancy a “miracle” and said she conceived the baby naturally.

“Your body has to feel free. The blood has to flow to the uterus,” said McGee. “Sorry, guys, but you just need certain things for your body to feel nourished. And if you’re in a place or an environment that is not providing that, and you want to conceive, then you need to get out of it. The stress is really important. You have to stay away from stress.”

