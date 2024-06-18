Trina McGee’s Children Found Out She Was Pregnant at 54 Online

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee’s pregnancy at 54 shocked the world — and her children.

McGee, who announced her pregnancy via Instagram on June 3, revealed that her three adult children learned the news online. She shares Ramia, 31, and Langston, 29, with her first husband, Courtland Davis, to whom she was wed from 1991 to 2001. She also has another child, Ezra, 25.

“Two of them found out through the media, and one of them was really pissed. It was just a matter of a couple of hours of a slip,” McGee told People in an interview published on Monday, June 17.

Related: 'Boy Meets World’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Boy Meets World became a family sitcom phenomenon during its seven-season run on ABC from 1993 to 2000. Created by Michael Jacobs, the show followed the life and life lessons of Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) from home with parents Alan (William Russ) and mother Amy (Betsy Randle) to school with neighbor and forever-teacher George Feeny […]

“I put something on Facebook. I didn’t think it was a big deal, and I said, ‘I’ll call the kids later. They’re grown. They have their own lives,’” the actress explained. “So I speak to them maybe once a week on Sundays normally. Now, we’re speaking a lot more.”

Despite finding out the news secondhand, McGee said her children are now on board with the news.

“We’re all good now. And actually, it jolted us all into really talking and being together,” she said.

McGee revealed earlier this month that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Marcello Thedford. The couple got married in 2008 but first met three decades earlier on the set of the 1996 Sylvester Stallone movie Daylight.

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant,” McGee wrote via Instagram. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024 So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

Speaking to People, McGee — who played Shawn Hunter’s girlfriend, Angela Moore, on Boy Meets World — called the pregnancy a “miracle” and said she conceived the baby naturally.

“Your body has to feel free. The blood has to flow to the uterus,” said McGee. “Sorry, guys, but you just need certain things for your body to feel nourished. And if you’re in a place or an environment that is not providing that, and you want to conceive, then you need to get out of it. The stress is really important. You have to stay away from stress.”