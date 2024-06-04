Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee is pregnant and expecting her fourth child at the age of 54.

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant,” McGee wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 3, to the song “Baby Love” by The Supremes. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

Noting in the caption that she plans to “sign off social media for a bit,” McGee told her fans, “Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

The actress also confirmed the pregnancy in a previous Instagram post earlier on Monday, when a social media user commented, “The bump!” on a photo of McGee vacationing in Malacate Beach, Belize while rocking a blue halter top and long white skirt. McGee simply replied, “Yup.”

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024 So many stars have announced that they are expanding their broods by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

McGee has been married to husband Marcello Thedford since 2008. The couple met nearly three decades ago while shooting Sylvester Stallone’s 1996 action-thriller Daylight. McGee was previously married to ex-husband Randall Courtland Davis from 1991 to 2001, and the exes share two children: Langston and Ramia. She also is mom to a third child from a previous relationship.

McGee is best known for her time on Boy Meets World, where she appeared as Shawn Hunter’s (Rider Strong) love interest from 1997 to 2000. The actress, who is 11 years Strong’s senior, shocked fans earlier this year when she revealed that she was actually pregnant while shooting the fifth season of the ABC sitcom.

“That time I played a teenager but in reality I was 6 months pregnant…,” McGee wrote via TikTok in April to the background music of Brandy’s hit “Baby.” McGee bobbed her head to the music with a smirk before the video cut to a photo of her character sporting a loose cardigan to cover up her growing baby bump during the season 5 episode “And Then There Was Shawn.”

“For those who didn’t know… you gotta let ‘em know,” she captained the post.

Fans of the show quickly took to the comments section to share their disbelief. “What? U were pregnant in the Halloween episode?! Thats wild! I would have never guessed…. that’s my all time favorite episode,” one person wrote, while another added, “😲😲 omg we had no idea! How old is your child now? You hid it well!!”

While McGee mostly opts to keep her private life out of the spotlight, she has been open about her time on Boy Meets World and its subsequent revival, Girl Meets World. In January 2020, she tweeted that she was labeled as “Aunt Jemima” by a cast member on the OG series, while she was “met with cold blank stares” on the Disney Channel spinoff.

Six months later, amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Danielle Fishel, who portrayed Topagna Lawrence on both BMW and GMW, tweeted about doing research to become a better ally when a fan asked if she had apologized to McGee yet.

“I owed @realtrinamcgee an apology for being rude, cold, & distant when she guest starred on GMW (her tweet regarding warm hellos being met with cold blank stares was about me),” Fishel, 43, wrote in response. “Trina and I spoke over a month ago and she gracefully accepted my apology.”

McGee, for her part, addressed the interaction in an interview later that year.

“I got a message from Danielle at the time, she wanted to talk,” she told Yahoo Entertainment at the time. “My relationship with her right now is decent. We’re very complimentary of each other. … She goes out of her way to say, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ She actually just sent me a cute picture of her baby, so I’m not trying to hang around and have a grudge against the girl or anything, I’m just slowly trying to take steps to trusting.”

Related: 'Boy Meets World’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Boy Meets World became a family sitcom phenomenon during its seven-season run on ABC from 1993 to 2000. Created by Michael Jacobs, the show followed the life and life lessons of Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) from home with parents Alan (William Russ) and mother Amy (Betsy Randle) to school with neighbor and forever-teacher George Feeny […]

McGee also opened up about the “Aunt Jemima” comments, who were made by the actor who portrayed Eric Matthews, Will Friedle. She told the outlet that the actor had reached out to her and “conveyed to me how much this has changed his perception of comedy. And humanity.” She noted that in addition to Friedle’s apology, she had also apologized to him for “making the statements public because his joke came out of just not knowing, not viciousness and he forgave me. That’s what friends do.”

When Friedle along with Fishel and Strong started their “Pod Meets World” rewatch podcast in 2022, McGee was one of the trio’s first guests. There, Friedle confessed that his tension with McGee ultimately “changed [his] life.”

“That moment was the moment I was like, ‘You can’t just say stuff. You can’t just throw things out there because you think it’s funny and walk away,” he said. “You could be hurting people. You could legitimately be hurting people because you think it’s funny.”