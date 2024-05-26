Trista Sutter and her family are enjoying some much-needed R&R in Mexico after her husband, Ryan Sutter, sparked a bit of concern on social media this month.

“In his relaxation era,” Trista, 51, wrote over a live photo of Ryan, 49, resting on the beach in a hammock. The Bachelorette alum then shared snippets of daughter Blakesley, 14, and son Maxwell, 16, joking that they’re in their “beach girl” and “pina colada” eras. Trista also posted a video of herself walking along the shore toward her snorkeling family.

Trista and Ryan caused a small frenzy after he shared some cryptic posts about his wife’s whereabouts in May. In a series of Instagram posts, Ryan remarked on Trista’s “absence” — sharing how he wished she were around for Mother’s Day and how much he missed talking to her.

“So many times I’ve called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I’d miss the opportunity if it were gone,” the normally quiet Ryan wrote in one Instagram post. “I want to know how you’re doing. I want to support and encourage and cheer you on. I want to be there for you. But I can’t. And that’s ok cause I know you need this time – time to discover yourself again.”

Trista, who has not been able to share details about her mysterious trip, returned to social media on Saturday, May 25, and shut down any rumors that emerged following Ryan’s cryptic posts.

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?! 😜🤣,” Trista joked in the Saturday Instagram post alongside a photo of herself with Ryan and their kids on a beach. “In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. 🥰. For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that.”

Trista, who was the runner-up on season 1 of The Bachelor and the first-ever Bachelorette, added that “an opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands.”

She then noted that Ryan is usually very private about posting on social media, but decided to share his love for her in a “digital diary.”

“Most of the time, the world doesn’t pay too much attention. This time, he couldn’t say anything right and just about every news outlet picked up his “cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic”pictures and captions,” she wrote. “To me, they gave me exactly what my Words of Affirmation love language needed to get me through some serious self doubt and fear…and that’s all that matters. He doesn’t owe anyone any explanation or require permission to post what he wants to post and share what he wants to share.”

There’s been no news yet on what Trista was up to, but she said she would share “the rest of the story” in due time. For now, she’s enjoying the family trip to Mexico, joking, “After all, nervous breakdowns and separations require much needed rest and relaxation!”

Ryan did share his take on all the fuss over his posts, explaining in a May 18 Instagram note that he chooses “to share my thoughts on occasion because it helps me process them and, I hope, may help others navigate their own lives.”

He continued, “Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us. I miss her. We miss her.”

It’s clear Ryan was happy to be reunited with his wife after said quest. He shared a black-and-white photo of his family at the beach on Sunday, May 26, and wrote, “They say absence makes the heart grow fonder…. We found out it’s true. It also makes the heart more grateful, more sympathetic, more appreciative for what someone does for you, with you, alongside of you. It brings questions and wonder and worry and then answers and peace and celebration. It brought time for reflection, for projects, prayer and independence but mostly it brought joy at its conclusion. Real joy. And that’s really what it’s all about.”