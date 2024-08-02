Women spend years of their lives dealing with all things gynecological and yet, when (more) kids are off the table, they can still have a hard time persuading their partners to get a vasectomy. Whether they’re not sure they’re “done” — not great to hear if you definitely are! — or simply have the ick, many guys are reluctant to go ahead.

So, if you’re over being the one who takes care of birth control, tell your partner this: Vasectomies (a quick, simple procedure which cuts the supply of sperm to semen) are becoming increasingly popular across the US, and some stars are leading the way.

Kane Brown is the latest famous face to open up about getting “the snip” (hmm, maybe it’s time to come up with a cuter colloquialism?). The country singer, 30, and wife Katelyn Jae, 32, have three children: daughters Kingsley, 4, and Kodi, 2, plus newborn son Krewe, born this June. Despite only being in their early 30s the couple are certain they’re done, so Kane went for the op ahead of Krewe’s birth. Maybe they’ve run out of K names?

Kane even went into a little detail about his experience. “They gave me gas, but I’m laying on my back and I have a nurse over me and a doctor and they’re just talking about their day,” he said. “I’m not out of it at all, just sky-high. And you’re just on the table, spread eagle. It was wild.”

Related: Watch Kane Brown’s Daughters Meet Their Baby Brother for the 1st Time Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Brown got more than one thing right in their family life. Nearly two weeks after welcoming a baby boy named Krewe, the couple shared a video documenting the precious moment their daughters, Kingsley, 4, and Kodi, 2, met their baby brother for the first time. “How has it already been […]

At 51 and with five kids, Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green fits the profile of a typical vasectomy patient — and he’s revealed that he went for his just eight weeks after son Zane came along in June 2022. “Zane was born and I was like, ‘I think it’s time to close the shop’.” he said on his Oldish podcast.

Model Ashley Graham has also talked about husband Justin Ervin getting his vasectomy after the couple decided three kids was enough (they have Isaac, 4, and twins Malachi and Roman, 2 — sounds like a handful!). “He’s shooting blanks now,” she said on the Milk Drunk by Bobbie parenting podcast. Graham makes the process sound like a breeze, too. “Justin went shopping with me right after,” she said. “He was not laid up in bed. He iced it.”

Other stars who’ve been candid about getting snipped include Ashton Kutcher, Dax Shepard and Eric Decker, along with Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma, who even documented his experience on Instagram. “It’s honestly not bad at all,” he wrote. “Like better than going to the dentist for sure. 10/10 would recommend.”

The national stats back it up — more than 500,000 men elect for the op every year in the US, and this figure rose by 29 percent in the months after Roe v Wade was overturned, but it’s not the only reason cited. In The New York Times, 10 urologists talked about the uptick in bookings they had seen recently, with patients varying from child-free men worried about climate change and the economy to family men stepping up. In the words of Ashley Graham: “I don’t have to be on the pill, thank god.”

But guess who probably isn’t getting one any time soon? Father of 12 Nick Cannon. “It’s a scary thing,” said the TV star, 43. “I felt pressured. I felt the world was trying to make me get a vasectomy. I don’t operate well under pressure. My body, my choice.”

Some things never change.