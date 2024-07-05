Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Brown got more than one thing right in their family life.

Nearly two weeks after welcoming a baby boy named Krewe, the couple shared a video documenting the precious moment their daughters, Kingsley, 4, and Kodi, 2, met their baby brother for the first time.

“How has it already been 2 weeks with our little man?” Katelyn, 32, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 3. “Time flies 🩵 @kanebrown.”

As Ziggy Alberts’ “The Sun & The Sea” played in the background, the video captured Kingsley and Kodi entering Katelyn’s hospital room and laying eyes on baby Krewe for the first time. “Should we take him home?” Katelyn asked her daughters before they smiled and touched the hair on their baby brother’s head.

Related: Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Brown’s Family Album Country singer Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown have been writing their love story since 2015 when they met at Kane’s first-ever concert. Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the couple tied the knot outside of Nashville, and it wasn’t long before kids were on Kane’s mind. “I think I’m going to be […]

“So so sweet 🩵🩵,” Brett Young’s wife, Taylor Mills Young, wrote in the comments section. Kane, 30, simply let the emojis do the talking when he wrote, “🥹😭❤️.”

On June 18, Kane and Katelyn officially became parents of three kids when Krewe was born. Since then, the country singer and his wife have provided glimpses into their family life, including the moment their son arrived home from the hospital.

“Soaking it all up 🙏🏼🩵,” Katelyn wrote via Instagram on June 22. “The girls have been the most amazing big sisters & helpers … My heart is so full @kanebrown.”

While home life in Tennessee may be a bit busier these days, it wouldn’t stop the Brown family from celebrating the 4th of July in style. Kane headed to Hee Haw Fireworks and followed holiday tradition by purchasing some fireworks. What came next was a show that won over his oldest daughter.

“Happy 4th to Everyone! My shop was holding on for dear life but it was worth it 😂🙏🏽,” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 4. “Kingsley said, ‘Daddy best firework show ever.’ ❤️.”

Related: Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Brown's Relationship Timeline Kane Brown fell hard for Katelyn Jae Brown the moment they met. “We met down in Florida at my very first show ever, I believe it was in 2015,” the “Heaven” crooner recalled during an August 2020 interview with Radio.com. “The day before that show, I was supposed to be in her music video because she was […]

The summer fun is just beginning for Kane. Starting July 17, the “Thank God” singer is back on the road for the In the Air tour.

Whenever he can savor time with his family, however, the artist has one important goal for his children.

“I just want them to know, don’t teach your kids to hate,” he told The Bobby Bones Show in 2020. “Teach them to love each other because I guarantee if you put them on a playground, they’re going to play with each other no matter what. They gotta learn to hate. Just love everybody and have a kind heart. That’s all I want.”