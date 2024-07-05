Several stars tapped into their patriotic spirit on the 4th of July.

Chrissy Teigen rang in the summer holiday by spending a fun day outdoors with friends and family. In addition to posting a sweet video of herself and her husband, John Legend, smiling together via her Instagram Story, Teigen also shared a look at their daughter Esti’s homemade cookie creations.

“Don’t talk to me unless u are this talented,” Teigen, 38, captioned a snap of Esti’s alligator-shaped cookie, which she followed up with a video of the 17-month-old rolling out cookie dough. (Teigen and Legend, 45, also share kids Luna, 8, Miles, 6, and Wren, 12 months.)

Today’s Hoda Kotb, meanwhile, began the 4th of July watching the sunrise and ended it watching fireworks on the beach with her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

“Happy 4th🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” she captioned Instagram pics of herself and her kids watching the sky light up and snaps of their red, white and blue outfits.

Keep scrolling to see more of the star’s 4th of July celebrations: