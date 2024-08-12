Vince Vaughn is checking off a career milestone with his family by his side.

The actor, 54, was joined by his “beautiful wife” Kyla Vaughn and their two kids, daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11, as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, August 12.

Vince donned a two-piece charcoal gray suit, white shirt and sneakers for his special day. Kyla, meanwhile, opted for a bright pink tea-length dress with silver pumps. Their daughter was all smiles while posing with her parents in a cute white dress, while the couple’s son looked proud as he held up his dad’s Walk of Fame plaque.

“My beautiful wife Kyla — so glad that you’re with me on this now,” the Bad Monkey actor said during his speech. “I’m so grateful for you and for these beautiful kids, and for all the laughter that we share together. And as much as all this means, Vernon and Locklyn, and these honors, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me.”

Throwing in a light-hearted joke to round out his sentimental comments, Vince continued, “You’re not as lucrative — you don’t give me access to the stuff that this kinda thing does — but with that all being said, you guys are the most important, and I love you both very much. It’s great to have you guys with me.”

While speaking to Extra after the ceremony, Vince reflected on how becoming a father has changed him.

“I think you get more patience, and I think you feel a kind of love you just can’t describe. We laugh a lot, we have a lot of fun. I enjoy my days quite a bit with both of them,” he told the outlet before explaining how his parents’ relationship inspired him to be the best father he could be.

“I was so fortunate with both my parents, they worked so hard, just the hours that they would put [in] and the sacrifices they made,” he shared. “I saw them do so much for us and try so hard and not just them but their parents and generations of just sacrifice and work. I always felt lucky for their prayers and support.”

Vince and Kyla met at a friend’s wedding in Los Angeles in 2008. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2009 and tied the knot the following year before welcoming Locklyn in December 2010 and Vernon in August 2013.