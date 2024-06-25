A new group of entertainment professionals have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In a press conference on Monday, June 24, music producer Jimmy Jam and actors Joe Mantegna and Niecy Nash joined Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Steve Nissen to announce the class of 2025.

John Carpenter, Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, Robert Englund, Emilio Estevez, Colin Farrell, Jane Fonda, Nia Long, Lisa Lu, Glynn Turman and Toni Vaz will receive stars thanks to their work in movies.

Duke’s family was able to videotape the moment the actor/director discovered he was getting a star at the age of 81. “I simply can’t believe it,” he said via Instagram with his jaw dropped, “but I’m so honored.”

As for the category of television, Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, Trey Parker and Matt Stone will be recognized.

“I cannot believe it. Oh my God!” Shepherd, 57, shared via Instagram after Nash, 54, confirmed the news on FaceTime. “Thank you to the whole Chamber of Hollywood Walk of Fame. I’m so honored. I’m so blessed and thank you for this — it’s not a nomination — star cause I’m a winner baby.”

In the category of music, Fantasia, Depeche Mode, Los Bukis, The B-52s, Green Day, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, George Strait, Keith Urban and War were announced as new honorees alongside the late artist Prince.

The Grammy winner will be a relatively rare posthumous induction after he died in 2016 at the age of 57. The news came as fans continue celebrating the 40th anniversary of his sixth studio album, Purple Rain.

Misty Copeland and Alan Cumming will be recognized for live theater and live performance, while Adam Carolla is expected to represent the radio category.

Finally, world famous soccer player David Beckham and retired MLB pitcher Orel Hershiser will be celebrated for their contributions to the sports world.

Ceremony dates have yet to be scheduled for the class of 2025. Recipients have two years to finalize the timing of their star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.

Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced 10 days prior to the dedication on the official website and are open to the public.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 includes Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani, Gal Gadot, Sheryl Lee Ralph, the late Chadwick Boseman and many more.