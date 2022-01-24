David Beckham was once known solely as a heartthrob soccer player, but his good looks and athletic skills are now accompanied by his accomplishments as a husband and father.

The former Manchester United star started dating Victoria Beckham (née Adams) in 1997 after they met at a charity soccer match. They got engaged the following year.

The duo welcomed their first son, Brooklyn Beckham, in March 1999, and tied the knot that July. Now, the couple share three more children: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The twosome have dealt with separation rumors throughout their marriage, but the former Spice Girls member told British Vogue in September 2018 that she and her husband have learned to “[ignore] the nonsense.” She noted, “People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years. … We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals.”

While the couple have been married for many years, the singer failed miserably when she was asked to match his tattoos to his body parts on an April 2015 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I need to look at him more!” she joked. “I’m so bad at this.”

The “Not Such an Innocent Girl” songstress redeemed herself in January 2019 when she gushed to Good Morning America about David’s “spicy moves.” Victoria quipped, “David Beckham can dance, let me tell you!”

The fashion designer also said she considers herself “really lucky” to have found her “soulmate” in David. “He’s a great husband, a fantastic dad,” she noted. “He’s the best dad — he really is!”

Not only is the former pro footballer a fabulous family man, but he is definitely easy on the eyes. David is considered by many people to be one of the hottest men on the planet and has been praised for his looks and athletic physique throughout his career.

“When David comes in to train, his main goal is to make sure he’s still strong,” celebrity trainer Chase Weber exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019 of working with the former soccer star. “He does a lot of cardio and cycling, so I give him a workout that isn’t too much, but caters to his needs.

Scroll down to relive some of his sexiest moments of all time: