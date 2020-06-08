Seriously snubbed! Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and more of Hollywood’s biggest names still haven’t been honored on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Founded in 1960, the popular tourist location brags an estimated 10 million visitors each year and features more than 2,400 stars across its 18-block stretch of pavement. Despite its wide reach and impressive list of names, fans have called for the inclusion of even more major stars, including Denzel Washington and Carrie Fisher.

“We would have loved to consider [Carrie],” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez admitted to The Wrap after the beloved movie star’s death in 2016. “I’m sure she would have been accepted right away.”

Fisher died of complications from cardiac arrest in December 2016, one day before her mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a fatal stroke. After losing the franchise’s brightest light, Star Wars fans rushed to create their own tribute to Fisher on the Walk of Fame’s property. Flowers, candles and a makeshift star were placed on the walkway in the When Harry Met Sally star’s memory, but they might have to wait a little longer for a permanent honor to be put down. According to the Los Angeles Times, posthumous nominations are only accepted five years after the celebrity’s death and only one posthumous award is granted each year.

The award’s committee has a number of strict requirements that must be met in order for a nomination to be granted. In February 2017, the Today show reported that “a celebrity must first be nominated by a third party — friends, family, even a wealthy fan — then sign a consent letter accepting the bid.” They must also promise that they will be able to attend their future ceremony, or else lose out on the opportunity to be honored at all.

Once their nomination is accepted, the star or nominating party is required to pay a $40,000 fee covering construction and maintenance costs. The nominee has five years to schedule their induction ceremony — and has to start the process from scratch if they miss the deadline.

Scroll down to see which celebrities surprisingly haven’t received their Walk of Fame stars yet!