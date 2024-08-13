Vince Vaughn is always making sure that his family is in high spirits at home.

“We laugh a lot. My wife’s very funny and my kids are terrific,” Vaughn, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 12, at the Bad Monkey premiere in Los Angeles. “We joke a lot. We have a lot of laughs at home, which I think is important.”

Vince and wife Kyla Vaughn, whom he married in 2010, share two children: daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11. While the actor has been known to cut a joke or two, he added that his wife and kids make him “laugh a lot as well.”

Vince brought his family to his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday. The group posed for photos before Vince gave a speech honoring Kyla and their little ones.

Related: 'Wedding Crashers' Cast: Where Are They Now? Wedding Crashers taught an entire generation of moviegoers that the most fun parties are the ones where you don’t know anyone. The film, released in July 2005, follows John Beckwith (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy Grey (Vince Vaughn), who attend strangers’ weddings as a method of picking up women. It works out very well until they […]

“My beautiful wife Kyla — so glad that you’re with me on this now,” he gushed. “I’m so grateful for you and for these beautiful kids, and for all the laughter that we share together. And as much as all this means, Vernon and Locklyn, and these honors, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me.”

In addition to the sweet sentiments, Vince also threw in a light-hearted joke. He teased, “You’re not as lucrative — you don’t give me access to the stuff that this kinda thing does — but with that all being said, you guys are the most important, and I love you both very much. It’s great to have you guys with me.”

While Vince prioritizes having humor in his household, he also continues to seek that feeling in his career. The actor is best known for his roles in countless comedy projects and he’s adding another to the list. Vince is currently starring in the dramedy series, Bad Monkey.

The AppleTV+ show follows former detective Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) who is now a restaurant inspector in Florida. Things shift for Andrew after a tourist finds a severed arm. The cast also includes Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner and more.

“I really like the genre. I love Carl Hiaasen as a writer, and Bill Lawrence is terrific,” Vince told Us about the series on Monday. “And what was exciting about this was just the tone [is] ambitious, you know, having real stakes with interesting characters and comedy, but then kind of twists and turns. It felt ambitious and exciting to be a part of.”

The first two episodes of Bad Monkey premiere on AppleTV+ on Wednesday, August 14. New episodes drop every Wednesday through October 9.

With reporting by Mariel Turner