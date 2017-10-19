Shiri Appleby plays a powerhouse producer on Lifetime’s wickedly entertaining drama UnREAL. But when Us Weekly recently caught up with the 38-year-old actress at the Red CARpet Safety Awareness Event in L.A., she was more excited to talk about her accomplishments behind the camera.

“It’s so nice to have a real voice in the process,” Appleby told Us. “I’m at this time in my life where I want to push on the gas even more and work as hard as I can.”

But that doesn’t mean she has to sacrifice time with her babies Natalie, 4, and Owen, 22 months. “When I’m shooting UnReal, it’s like 15 hours a day, five days a week,” she said. “But my kids have a trailer on set. They come to see mom at work. I really want to be around the lot when I’m directing because I want them to see that mom can be the boss and mom can be in charge.”

The Girls alum, who has been in show business since age 7, revealed that she’s excited about “the second chapter” of her career, which includes a deal at A&E studios. “We’re busy trying to put together female-focused television shows to take out to the market,” Appleby told Us. “I’ve been going to work every day. I have an office. I’m an executive and we’re optioning books and articles and taking meetings with writers. It just feels really inspiring.”

UnREAL will return in early 2018.

