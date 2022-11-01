WWE's Carmella Opens Up About Ectopic Pregnancy 1 Month After Miscarriage

Sharing her story. WWE’s Carmella opened up about going through an ectopic pregnancy — one month after suffering an early miscarriage.

“I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story,” the professional wrestler, 35, wrote on Monday, October 31, alongside an Instagram photo of her in a hospital bed.

Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, revealed she was being treated for an ectopic pregnancy. “I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September,” she continued. “Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best.”

The athlete recalled spending the day in the emergency room in response to “some sharp pains” on her left side, adding, “After several tests and ultrasounds, I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy.”

For Carmella, going through such an “isolating” experience made her want to share her journey in the hopes of helping others.

“Why doesn’t anyone ever talk about this? My husband and I watched @ilizas new comedy special last week and she spoke openly about her miscarriage. I immediately burst into tears,” the Massachusetts native, who is married to Corey Graves, shared. “She went on to explain that we should be speaking more openly about this topic so we, as women, don’t blame ourselves and think there’s something wrong with us.”

The model concluded her lengthy social media post with a message of support. “I’m part of this statistic and it’s happening to me. Again, I’m not looking for sympathy, I know I’ll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally,” she wrote. “For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone. ❤️.”

In response, Carmella received an outpouring of support from fellow WWE stars. Her husband, 38, replied, “I love you so much. I’m proud of you.”

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella praised Carmella for sharing her truth. “So sorry Leah, I can’t even imagine your pain right now. Saying prayers for you. Thank you for being so honest and sharing this,” the reality star, 38, wrote in the comments section. “You will help so many women that are going through this or have gone through this. Us women need each other to lean on. 🤍🙏🏼✨ Love you.”

Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, also left a response, writing, “I’m so sorry!! So brave of you to share this!! Sending so much love ❤️.”