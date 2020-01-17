A new chapter! Yael Grobglas announced on Friday, January 17, that she had given birth, welcoming her first child.

“Happy to announce the landing of our human-bean Arielle!” the actress, 35, wrote on Instagram. “Mother and daughter are doing well. Father’s weight is 165. Completely objectively, she is perfect. As much as I want to post every movement of her toe, I have decided to curb my urge to show her off and protect this little one’s privacy until she can make her own decision. It’s not her fault her mom was on TV and she deserves to make that choice for herself. At the moment, she barely knows she has hands so might take a min. (I reserve the right to change my mind at any point in the future, I am currently very sleep deprived and a puddle of emotions.)”

She went on to write, “Thank you my lovelies for understanding and helping protect this little creature. I love you all. Wish us luck. And sleep. And luck.”

The Jane the Virgin alum announced in September that she was pregnant with baby No. 1. “The evening before #MPTF front and side angle,” the actress captioned her Instagram reveal at the time, showing off her baby bump in a tight black dress at the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s pre-Emmy party.

The Israeli star consistently posted pictures of her budding belly on Instagram following the announcement. “Humpty Bumpty sat on a couch,” the then-mom-to-be wrote alongside a sweet shot cradling her stomach in black lingerie and a robe in December. “Humpty Bumpty tried not to slouch. And all the cat’s mewing. While Humpty was zen. Couldn’t get Humpty to feed her again (8.5 months).”

The Reign alum, who has been in a relationship with her high school sweetheart, Artem Kroupenev, since 2005, previously slammed pregnancy rumors in April when she and costar Gina Rodriguez posed for a group shot on set. “For the people out there guessing wildly that both @HereIsGina and I are pregnant here.. let me explain: this picture was taken after lunch break,” Grobglas tweeted. “During lunch break we ran to a restaurant with [Yara Martinez] and stuffed our happy faces with pasta. We regret nothing.”

Grobglas is known for her roles in the hit CW show where she plays both Petra Solano and her twin sister, Anežka. Grobglas’ wigs really helped her get into character, she told Vulture in May 2016.

“We had a blast seeing me for the first time in this mousy Anežka wig. It just created the entire thing,” she gushed at the time. “The physicality with the hair falling forward in front of the face when she leans forward a little bit. It helps a lot. I’m a firm believer in wardrobe helping build a character so much. And also shoes. When I first read that I was going to do Anežka, one of the first things I asked for was high-tops. … It’s basically her only pair of shoes.”