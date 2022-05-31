A family in mourning. Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller died at 29 in May 2022 after struggling with substance abuse and mental illness.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” the rapper (whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr.) shared via Instagram at the time. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.”

The New Orleans native did not reveal his daughter’s cause of death, but added, “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Tytyana’s battle with addiction was chronicled on the WE tv reality series Growing Up Hip Hop. In a 2016 episode of the series, Master P encouraged his daughter to enter rehab. Tytyana’s brother, Romeo Miller, who was a regular cast member on the show for seasons 1-5, shared his own tribute to his sister via Instagram.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless,” the “My Baby” rapper wrote.

Including Tytyana and Romeo, Master P has nine children. He shares seven kids with his ex-wife, Sonya C — Romeo, born in 1989, Vercy, born in 1991, Tytyana, born in 1992, Inty, born in 1993, Itali, born in 1999, Hercy, born in 2002 and Mercy, born in 2005. He is also father to Veno, born in 1991, and Cymphonique, born in 1996. The identity of Cymphonique’s birth mother has never been made public.

The musician was married to fellow rapper Sonya C from 1989 to 2014. After making comments about his ex-wife’s drug use, Master P apologized to his estranged ex-wife during a 2014 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. “I want to apologize to her, to be honest with you, because I’m not perfect, nobody’s perfect but I’m at a good stage in my life right now,” he told host Wendy Williams.

“I think a lot of people don’t know that it [substance abuse] breaks up a lot of families, it destroys a lot of families. But that’s not my right to say that and I realize that. So like I said, I want to apologize to her for that because I don’t have that right, I’m not God, I’m not perfect. And I realize that whatever she gotta do, she has to figure it out. I can’t change nobody but me, she can change herself,” the “Make Em Say Ugh” rapper continued.

In 2015, a reality series following the record executive and several of his children’s lives, Master P’s Family Empire, premiered on REELZ. Romeo, Veno, Cymphonique, Hercy and Mercy all appeared on the series.

Scroll through for a guide to the “Mr. Ice Cream Man” rapper’s children.