Gone too soon. Master P announced that his daughter Tytyana Miller died at age 29 following her struggles with substance abuse and mental illness.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” the rapper, 52, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 29. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.” While he didn’t reveal his daughter’s cause of death, the musician (whose real name is Percy Robert Miller Sr.) wrote that “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

In addition to Tytyana, Master P and ex-wife Sonya C share sons Romeo, 32, Veno, 30, Vercy, 30, Hercy, 20, and Mercy, 20, and daughters Itali, 23, and Inty, 28. The Louisiana native is also dad to singer Cymphonique Miller, 25.

Tytyana’s older brother Romeo also shared the news in a touching Instagram post of his own. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve,” the rapper wrote on Sunday. “We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister.”

He continued: “Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

The Miller family has been open about Tytyana’s struggles with substance abuse in the past, with the patriarch encouraging her to go to rehab during season 2 of Growing Up Hip Hop. “I think we should get some professional help just to make sure you say on track,” Master P said on a November 2016 episode of the WeTV reality show, while encouraging his daughter to get treatment. “Let’s not say you’re not [going to go to rehab.] I think you should at least try it, because I don’t want you to go back to [using].”

“I really hope that Tyty is serious about making a change,” he told the cameras. “In my house, I’m a drill sergeant because you need somebody to … tell you, ‘No, we’re going to fix this.'”

In another episode, Romeo and Master P confronted her over her suspicious behavior, explaining that they wanted to see her follow through with her goal of getting clean. “I think when people hide that they have a problem, they’ll never overcome it,” the No Limit Forever Records founder told the cameras in November 2016. “This is something she wanted to do. … She was like, ‘Dad I want to be better. I want to get my stuff together.'”

