A typical morning in Ali Stroker’s life involves spending some quality playtime with her 12-month-old son, Jesse.

“He’s ready to take off, [so] we went out for a drive on this gorgeous fall day,” Stroker 36, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. The Tony winner and her husband, David Perlow, welcomed their son in November 2022.

“Who knew they were giving out licenses to kids these days?” Stroker jokes about her son’s skills in his red and yellow toy car. “He’s a better driver than me!”

On this particular day in the author’s life, Stroker headed into New York City to promote her new children’s book Cut Loose!, a sequel to her 2021 novel The Chance to Fly.

“Feeling nervous and so excited to speak about the book that [co-writer] Stacy [Davidowitz] and I have worked so hard on,” Stroker shares.

Cut Loose! is available in bookstores now. Scroll down to follow Stroker through a day in her life: