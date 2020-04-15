Fresh family of four! Andy Grammer and Aijia Grammer are obsessed with their family’s newest addition, Israel.

Us Weekly broke the news on April 8 that the infant had arrived five days earlier. “In the midst of a lot of bad news, Israel has lit up our house with immense joy,” the couple told Us at the time. “We are so fortunate to have had a safe and sacred midwife home birth.”

Aijia, 33, gave birth to their 2-year-old daughter, Louisiana, in a hospital in August 2017, but chose to have a home birth this time around.

“It was a magical, amazing experience,” the Los Angeles native told Us exclusively on Tuesday, April 14. “It was just so cool, and I feel like I conquered some sort of fear in my brain, like I could do anything ow. … It made our house feel sacred in a way. This life-altering experience happened right there.”

As for Andy, 36, the “Honey I’m Good” singer found the experience to be really “special” and even caught his second daughter.

“To be so close and to actually catch her and hold her and then hand her to Aijia was one of the top experiences of my life,” he gushed.

Louisiana is already a big fan of her baby sister, the pair told Us. “She thinks it’s her doll,” the “For You” singer explained. “She keeps saying, ‘My baby.’ So, like, if the Amazon guy comes or something, she goes, ‘Did you see my baby?’ She’s proud of it.”

Andy, who wed Aijia in 2012, chimes in, “She wanted to put on her Belle dress to go meet her for the first time, which was really cute. … She’s been really, really sweet about it. And we have a thing at dinner sometimes and before we go to bed we say like, ‘What are you grateful for? Can we go around the table?’ And hers every night is like, ‘Izzy.’”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe