Setting her troubles aside for a special occasion. Audrina Patridge gave her daughter, Kirra, a birthday to remember amid drama with her ex-husband, Corey Bohan.

“Happiest 4th birthday to my beautiful, smart, silly, fun, loving little mother of a daughter Kirra,” the reality star, 35, captioned an Instagram photo of Kirra holding a balloon on Thursday, June 25. “She is such a shining light, she has always been advanced since the very beginning, taking care of her friends, speaking her mind kindly, standing up for what’s fair (my little boss baby). I am so blessed & grateful to be her mommy. I cannot imagine life without her.”

Patridge later posted pics of her swinging Kirra around outside and her daughter blowing out the candles on her unicorn birthday cake, which had rainbow layers.

The celebration comes after Bohan, 38, requested that the Hills: New Beginnings star pay him child support after he lost his job. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly earlier this month, the BMX rider was allegedly laid off from his bartender gig in March “due to the stay at home orders and [has] not yet received any unemployment.” He claimed that he made only $2,000 to $3,000 a month when he was working, and she earned in excess of $36,000 per month.

Bohan alleged that Patridge can afford child support because she “also owns real property, is able to fund a retirement account and has various investments.” He claimed that Kirra should be able to adhere to the same standard of living in each home and requested that the TV personality pay $7,500 of his legal fees. A court hearing on the matter is set to take place in August.

The Hills alum welcomed Kirra in June 2016 and married Bohan in November of that year. She filed for divorce in September 2017, two days after she was granted a temporary restraining order against him. She received primary custody of Kirra in November 2018, and they finalized their divorce a month later.

Scroll down to see more photos from Patridge’s birthday party for Kirra as she turned 4.