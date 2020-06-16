Audrina Patridge’s Ex Corey Bohan Requests Child Support After Losing Job

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Audrina Patridge’s ex-husband, Corey Bohan, asked her to pay child support after losing his job amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The BMX rider, 38, claimed in court documents obtained by TMZ that he was laid off from his job as a bartender in March “due to the stay at home orders and [has] not yet received any unemployment.” He reportedly said that even when he was working, he only made $2,000 to $3,000 a month, while the Hills alum, 35, “earns [a] significantly higher income” in excess of $36,000 a month.

Bohan alleged that Patridge should be able to afford child support as she “also owns real property, is able to fund a retirement account and has various investments,” according to the website. He also said their 3-year-old daughter, Kirra, deserves the right to have the same standard of living in each home.

In addition, TMZ reported that the athlete requested the Hills: New Beginnings star pay $7,500 toward his legal fees. A court hearing is set for August.

Patridge and Bohan married in November 2016, five months after welcoming Kirra. The MTV personality was granted a temporary restraining order against the dirt bike pro in September 2017 and filed for divorce two days later. She was awarded primary custody of their daughter in November 2018, and their divorce was finalized the following month. At the time, the former couple waived their rights for spousal support.

In August 2019, Patridge opened up to Us exclusively about trying to maintain an amicable relationship with her ex-husband for the sake of their child.

“The biggest struggle with coparenting is probably getting the other parent to agree with you for something that your daughter wants to do, whether it be going to preschool or something that she wants to do, but they don’t want her to do it. It’s just a power struggle sometimes,” she said at the time, noting that she had Kirra “90 percent of the time.”

Us broke the news in October 2019 that the reality star had moved on with actor Josh Henderson. However, she told Us in February that she was not “ready for anything super serious yet” and was instead focused on “filming and my career.”