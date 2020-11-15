Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas Reveal Baby No. 2’s Name

Introducing the latest addition to the Brenchel family! Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas exclusively revealed to Us Weekly the name of their newborn after welcoming their second child earlier this week.

Reilly, 36, tells Us that her son’s name is Adler Mateo Villegas, who joins the Big Brother alums’ daughter Adora, 4. The North Carolina native— who gave birth to her infant on Wednesday, November 11 — also detailed her “super hard and scary” labor.

“At one point I was on oxygen and it lasted longer than my birth with Adora,” she explains. “Almost 15 hours he did not want to come out of the womb. Brendon was really supportive and my rock the whole time. He encouraged my breathing and my labor positions and helped me when I didn’t think I could keep going. He was an amazing partner and has been so helpful.”

Reilly says her daughter has adjusted to having a younger sibling and has been “so helpful” and “very protective” of her little brother. The reality star admitted that she and Villegas, 40, haven’t been “sleeping at all” with a newborn under their roof, but they’ve loving every minute of it.

“Our little Adler is such an amazing addition to our family. We can’t wait to get to know what his personality is going to be like,” she said, adding, “Our hearts couldn’t be more overjoyed and full.”

Villegas, 40, announced the birth of their son on Wednesday via Twitter. “Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby. Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well. They are recovering at UCLA,” he wrote. “I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior. No name as of yet!”

The couple — who tied the knot in September 2012 — shared the news in May that they were expecting a second child.

“We have a lot to celebrate this year,” Reilly wrote in a Mother’s Day Instagram post. “As a mom, it’s my day to celebrate Adora & OMG baby #2!! I can’t believe I’m pregnant!”

Villegas, for his part, shared a photo of their daughter holding an ultrasound picture. “We’re having another baby and couldn’t be happier,” the California native captioned the picture.

Scroll down to see photos of Reilly and Villegas’ newborn son.