Such a sweet space! Brittany Cartwright showed every angle of her 3-month-old son Cruz’s nursery on Tuesday, June 22.

“Let’s take a tour of Cruz’s room!” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I had so much fun decorating his nursery and of course the impeccable organization is by @homeonpoint. I’m obsessed. So excited for all of the memories to be made in this room.”

The former reality star gave glimpses of her and Jax Taylor’s baby boy’s changing table, bathroom, crib and more in the social media upload.

The Kentucky native gave birth to the little one in March. “Dad mode just kicks in,” her husband, 41, wrote via Instagram at the time. “I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god.”

Taylor went on to call Cartwright his “rock,” gushing, “I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process. It has not been an easy pregnancy for her, but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh [sic] of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again.”

Two months later, the new dad exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how “petrified” he was to hold his son for the first time.

“I didn’t want to break him,” the Michigan native explained in May. “I was so scared. I thought I was going to drop him. It was a big deal. I put pillows all around me. … I was like, ‘OK, don’t talk to me. I don’t want to talk. Don’t come near me. Don’t breathe on me.’ After a couple of days went by, I loosened up a bit.”

While the former SUR bartender now feels “really good” at holding Cruz, Cartwright chimed in, “He still hasn’t walked up the stairs with him yet.”

