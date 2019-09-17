Brittany Kerr gave birth to her and Jason Aldean’s baby girl, Navy, in February and she’s now spilling her secrets on how she got back in shape post-baby.

“I felt like if I took charge and focused on my health and what I was putting into my body, that would reflect on the outside,” the former cheerleader, 31, said while promoting her South Beach Diet ambassadorship on Tuesday, September 17. She went on to admit that she felt “down” and struggled with her confidence after her daughter’s arrival.

The American Idol alum, who gained 40 pounds while pregnant with the little one, added, “My go-to fitness routine is anything that’s naturally active. I’m not so much the one in the gym … to lift weights and run on the treadmill. It’s just not fun. I would just prefer walking my kids. Fun, natural activities is what’s fun and works best for me.”

The North Carolina native also shares 21-month-old son, Memphis, with the country singer, 42. She gave advice for other moms struggling to bounce back post-baby, saying, “Give yourself grace. Give yourself time. It does not happen overnight by any means. Eating well, doing your part, is great, and that’s where you have control. Your body will heal in time and it will happen eventually.”

Kerr revealed her favorite South Beach Diet eats, saying, “I do live on a bus a lot of the time, [and] everything is easily accessible. It’s easy to throw in your purse or pop in the microwave. I love the grab-and-go snacks and I keep a big container on the bus. I find they go missing a lot and it’s either my husband or friends that pop on the bus and grab a bar here and there, a pack of the cheese balls or whatever else it may be. I feel like I’m constantly replenishing on the road!”

